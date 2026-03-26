HQ

Chromium Blog has now made it clear, that Android is faster for web browsing than Apple's iOS, as reported by WCCFtech.

"Through deep vertical integration across hardware, the Android OS, and the Chrome engine, the latest flagship Android devices are setting new performance records, outperforming all other mobile competitors in the key web performance benchmarks Speedometer and LoadLine and providing a level of responsiveness previously unseen on mobile."

And a high score from Speedometer mean a more fluid feeling when you tap, scroll, or type on a website. LoadLine then measures how fast a webpage loads once clicked.

Google really wants to hit it home by saying that "top tier Android phones score up to 47% higher than non-Android competitors (hint: Apple's iOS)".

Have you noticed this while browsing web with an Android? Or with an iOS?