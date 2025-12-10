Andrey Rublev wins the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award for his foundation to help children with critical illnesses

HQ

Andrey Rublev, 28-year-old Russian tennis player winner of 17 ATP singles titles, who reached a career high rank of 5 (currently 16th) and has reached Grand Slam quarter-finals ten times, has received the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award by ATP, thanks to his work on the Andrey Rublev foundation, created in March 2024.

The Foundation, which has grown this 2025, helps families with children with critical illness to reach resources and support. The Foundation announced a partnership with a children's hospital in Rome, and the player visited the patiens and met with the staff. "There are so many children in need of financial support for critical medical needs and being able to help them is a huge privilege for me", Rublev wrote on his website.

He has also participated in a documentary by ATP, Breaking Back, about mental health, where top tennis players openly talk about their personal struggles, and he, alongside Casper Ruud, participated in a panel about mental health on Tennis Canada ahead of the Toronto Open.

"I'm really happy to win the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award. We're really working hard to improve our Foundation. We're learning, it's something new for us. It's only been two years, so to win this award means a lot. We're going to keep growing the Foundation and do better and more things. Thank you so much", the player added on a video after receiving the award.

Previous winners of the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award

Previous winners of the award include Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Andre Agassi, John McEnroe and Arthur Ashe, who received the award in 1992, one year before his death due to HIV. Last year's winner, the Austrian Dominic Thiem who also retired in 2024, won the award for his advocacy on sustainability.