Andrew Tate's online university has been hacked

Andrew Tate's online university, formerly known as Hustler's University and now known as The Real World, has been hacked. The Real World charged subscribers $50 a month for tips on physical wellness, economic stability, and e-commerce.

Hackers flooded the site with emojis they uploaded while Tate was streaming on Rumble. The emojis included trans-pride flags, AI-generated images of Tate, and photoshopped images of the online persona.

User data was also breached, with The Daily Dot being informed of nearly 800,000 former and current user profiles that had been revealed. Data from 221 public and 395 private chatrooms were also included.

Tate has been known for his controversial views, and part of the reasoning for the hack was what's known as "hacktivism," where hackers will try and take down a figure or company or site for what they perceive as a good reason.

