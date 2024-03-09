Andrew Scott stars as a New York grifter in Netflix's Ripley

The tale of Tom Ripley has been told a plethora of times beforehand, with perhaps the most notable of the lot being The Talented Mr. Ripley starring Matt Damon as Ripley and Jude Law as his counterpart Dickie Greenleaf. Netflix is now putting its own spin on this story in the form of a limited TV series that sees Andrew Scott bringing to life the New York grifter.

Known simply as Ripley, this show is filmed in black and white and sees Scott starring alongside Johnny Flynn as Dickie and Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood (a role formerly played by Gwyneth Paltrow in the 1999 film). This series won't bring the star power of the 90s film, but will tell a similar story, with the synopsis as follows:

"Scott's Tom Ripley is a grifter scraping by in early '60s New York. He's hired by a wealthy industrialist to travel to Italy to try to convince the man's dilettante son, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), to return home. Accepting the job is Tom's first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder."

Ripley will land on Netflix on April 4, 2024 and you can see the trailer for the series below.