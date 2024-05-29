Andrew Scott has been cast in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

It was only last week that Netflix and director Rian Johnson confirmed that a third Knives Out film is in production and will be coming as soon as next year. It will be called Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and aside from starring Daniel Craig in the lead once again as the famed detective Benoit Blanc, it will also see Challengers' Josh O'Conner and Priscilla's Cailee Spaeny starring.

Now, Variety adds that Fleabag's Andrew Scott has joined the whodunnit film too. It's unclear just what role Scott will be playing in the film, but if any of the former Knives Out films are anything to go by, we can expect several other big name actors joining the cast too to ensure the star-studded franchise continues this trend.

Who would you like to see join Craig, Scott, O'Conner, and Spaeny in Knives Out 3?