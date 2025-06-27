Andrew Schulz to star as Dan Hibiki in new Street Fighter movie

HQ

Pre-production on Street Fighter, the new live action movie about the popular fighting game franchise, seems to be going well, and recent casting announcements for Callina Lang as Chun-Li, Andrew Koji as Ryu and Jason Momoa as Blanka have now been joined by comedian Andrew Schulz.

According to Deadline's sources, it will be Schulz who will bring the character of Dan Hibiki, who made his Street Fighter debut in 1995's Street Fighter Alpha, to life on the big screen. Hibiki's personality in the games is quite histrionic, with loud shouting and exaggerated poses, suggesting him as comic relief for the games and, presumably, for the future film.

Street Fighter is expected to be released in 2026.