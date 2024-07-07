Andrew Lincoln picks The Walking Dead moment that may have gone too far

The Walking Dead dominated TV for over a decade, and while to many it may have overstayed its welcome, the series produced memorable moments throughout. Andrew Lincoln, the actor who played Rick Grimes, was present for if not in charge of a lot of those moments, and he told Empire about the one where he thinks the show went too far.

"I do still think [Glenn's death] might have been when we over-egged the omelette," he said. "Maybe it was lingering too much."

Glenn's death in the show is a rather faithful adaptation to the comic book. He dies in the gang's first meeting with Neagan, who bludgeons Glenn to death with his bat Lucille. It's a gruesome scene, even in a show filled with zombies, and divides fans to this day.

What do you think of Glenn's death?