Andrew Garfield's top five performances

HQ

(5) The Amazing Spider-Man 2012)

It's certainly not a perfect Spider-Man film, this and Garfield's sneaky ticks and 'isms' went too far in the reviled sequel but there's also no ignoring the fact that Andrew interpreted Marvel's red-clad, neighbourhood spider-hero better than both Toby and Holland. There's a goofy, lost vulnerability to Garfield's interpretation that better suits Parker's comic book persona, and when he builds contrasts by making the Spider-Man alter ego cockier than the others who played the role - it's easy for me to conclude that he was never in the best Spider-Man films, but did the role absolutely best.

(4) Boy A (2007)

This film really opened my eyes to Garfield as his fragility and presence here builds up to a portrayal of humanity that is relatively rare on screen. It's an extremely heavy role he plays here. Filled with darkness, Boy A is a film that leaves the viewer shaken and affected.

(3) The Social Network (2010)

This is an ad:

Of course, Jessie Eisenberg is the best of all the actors in this marvellous drama thriller, but that doesn't change the fact that Garfield is brilliant as Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin. Andrew interprets Saverin in a way that serves as the perfect counterpoint to Zuckerberg's neurotic, socially handicapped personality. He portrays a sympathetic character, ambitious but human, quick-witted and impulsive but rational and intelligent, acting as a moral anchor in a story that is drowned in moral and ethical ambiguities. The scenes from the interrogation that takes place after Saverin sues Zuckerberg are pure film gold.

(2) Breathe (2017)

This is an ad:

Garfield's portrayal of polio-stricken activist Robin Cavendish in this deeply underrated film is perhaps the most heartfelt and telling evidence (and example) of his wide range, incredible presence and palpably poignant vulnerability that makes him the phenomenal actor he is. This is a very well made film that unfortunately flew under the radar completely, which of course must be considered all the more tragic given that Garfield is doing an Oscar-worthy role as Cavendish, straight off.

GARFIELD'S BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE:



(1) Tick, Tick... Boom! (2021)

He can sing too! screamed an entire film world the moment it became clear that the unabashedly versatile Garfield was now also a great musical star, out of his fingers as well as his toes. Andrew's portrayal of Broadway giant Jonathan Larson is drenched in his patented genius for mixing happiness with sadness and vulnerability with strength in a way that gives his characters depth and nuance. It's a self-aware role he plays here, where the uncertainty of his daring career choice is interspersed with his conviction and not for a single second during this incredibly watchable musical does it feel like Andrew Garfield is anyone other than Jonathan Larson.