Andrew Garfield to lead Paul Greengrass' medieval epic

Andrew Garfield has signed on for the lead role in a new historical drama set during England's Middle Ages. Behind the camera is none other than Paul Greengrass, the filmmaker renowned for his pulse-pounding thrillers such as the Bourne series, Captain Phillips, and United 93. The new project, still untitled, is described as a grand Shakespearean drama about rebellion, power struggles, and tyranny. Garfield stars as a rebellious leader who dares to challenge King Richard II's brutal rule—a clash destined to shake the entire realm. The story draws inspiration from real historical events later immortalized in William Shakespeare's play Richard II.

Joining Garfield in the cast is Katherine Waterston, best known for her work in Fantastic Beasts and Inherent Vice. The film is being produced by Focus Features and Blumhouse, suggesting a blend of prestige period drama and tense, high-stakes intensity. Greengrass, currently in the spotlight with The Lost Bus (starring Matthew McConaughey and set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival), is once again tackling historical material steeped in political weight and human drama. If early signs hold true, this could well become one of the most compelling medieval portrayals to hit the big screen in years—powered by star talent and directorial muscle.