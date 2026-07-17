Andrew Garfield rebels against King Richard II in gritty medieval drama The Uprising

This September, Andrew Garfield will be taking a trip into medieval history to star in an upcoming action drama film set in the late 14th century and looking to chronicle the Peasants' Revolt that happened in medieval England.

Known as The Uprising, this flick explores the historical events that occurred during the reign of the tyrannical King Richard II, who continued to demand more and more from his subjects until they broke, rebelled, and laid siege to London.

From Focus Features, Paul Greengrass is the director at the helm of this promising looking film, while Garfield stars alongside Jamie Bell, Cosmo Jarvis, Tom Hollander, Katherine Waterston, Thomasin McKenzie, and more.

The official plot synopsis for The Uprising adds the following: "Andrew Garfield stars as the legendary leader of a ferocious rebellion against the tyranny of King Richard II. As war burns across England, he forms an army of the people to face the King's might in a fight for justice and survival."

Set to premiere in cinemas from September 11, you can see the action-packed trailer for the movie below.