Andrew Garfield reaffirms that he is not in Spider-Man: No Way Home

The recent Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer gave us a look at a bunch of the villains that Tom Holland's Spider-Man will have to face in his third standalone movie. While the trailer featured plenty of action, it didn't show any other versions of Spider-Man, which basically silenced the rumours of Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire reprising their roles as the web-slingers in the film. Except it didn't really.

A Brazilian version of the trailer showed a short clip of the Lizard being socked by seemingly nothing, leading to a whole bunch of speculation that Marvel had once again pulled a fast one on us all, and edited out an appearance by another Spider-Man. Despite this, Andrew Garfield recently appeared on The Today Show, where he once again told everyone that he is not in the film.

"Listen, I'm not in the film. I love Spider-Man, I always have, I was so happy to have played the part. I'm so excited to see what they do with the third one, just like you guys are, to be honest. That's not a diplomatic answer, I really, really mean it. I love Tom Holland, I love [director] Jon Watts, I love [producers] Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, and what they've done with those movies and that character. It's an important character to me. So I'm just really excited to see what happens in the third one, as you guys are."

With this in mind, that basically just leaves Maguire as the potential invisible puncher, but as neither the actor, Marvel, Sony or anyone involved with making the film has said anything, we'll probably have to wait until it hits the big screen to get the final answer.