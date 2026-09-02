Andrew Garfield pushes for a gay Spider-Man: "I just still believe that anyone can be in that suit"

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Andrew Garfield has once again called for Marvel and filmmakers to explore Peter Parker's sexuality on a wider spectrum, asking why the character can't be homosexual. Originally seeded during a press tour for his time as Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man films, Garfield asked "why can't he be into boys", posing the idea that Peter Parker should be able to explore his sexuality. Now he has doubled down on this idea, all during a more recent interview with EW.

"It was an exercise in rebellion that I felt passionate about. I just still believe that anyone can be in that suit. That's the point of why it's such a kind of universally beloved character, one of the greatly beloved characters in the history of fiction is because you don't see skin colour, you don't see gender, you don't see sexuality. Anyone can project themselves into that suit.

"I like the idea of a place where everyone is being honoured and everyone is being included, and it was just a kind of act of saying, 'Well, why not?' And you'll be telling on yourself if you have a strong opinion either way."

Ever since Garfield's initial calls, Marvel has explored the idea of a gay Spider-Man when it introduced Cooper Cohen's Web-Weaver. The character has yet to make it to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but perhaps we will one day see him on the big screen.