Andrew Garfield lied about his Spider-Man: No Way Home appearance to former co-star Emma Stone

Ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the tail end of 2021, the rumours and reports that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would be returning to portray their versions of the web-slinger ran rampant. Today, a month after release, we know that those rumours were actually true, but keeping it all that way ahead of the movie landing in cinemas proved to be a big challenge, especially for Garfield, who has since mentioned that he had to lie to his Amazing Spider-Man co-star, Emma Stone, when she asked about him being a part of the film.

Speaking on the Happy. Sad. Confused podcast, this is what Garfield had to say.

"Emma kept on texting me and she was like, 'Are you in this new 'Spider-Man' film?. And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.' She was like, 'Shut up and just tell me. And I was like, 'Honestly, I don't know.' I kept it going even with her. It's hilarious."

Since release, Spider-Man: No Way Home has rocketed to success in the global box office, and is currently the eighth highest grossing movie of all-time, with it only being $50 million behind sixth place, Jurassic World.

