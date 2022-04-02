Andrew Garfield dodges The Amazing Spider-Man 3 questions citing lack of trust in him as the reason

HQ

Let's be honest, the cat is out of the bag and has been for a while, so there's no point in dancing around it anymore. Spider-Man: No Way Home saw the appearance of two other Spideys, on top of Tom Holland's iteration of the character, as both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appeared to reprise their versions of Peter Parker in the movie - despite the latter constantly telling media and fans that he is not going to be in the film for months leading up to its release.

Needless to say, that surprise appearance has led to an onslaught of questions as to what's next for Garfield and Maguire's Spidey, with Garfield even asked about an update on The Amazing Spider-Man 3 at the Oscars. Fortunately for the Oscar-nominated star, he has a pretty good answer and method for dodging that very question.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter (thanks, IGN), Garfield said, "No update from me. No one's going to believe anything I say ever again. That's my problem."

What do you think? Would you like to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3 with Garfield at the helm?