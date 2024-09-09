Andrew Garfield denies further rumours about Spider-Man

HQ

After the huge success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that famously offered us a whole arsenal of web-slinging wall-climbers, many wondered whether we would see more of Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men.

As we all know, the internet has a tendency to blow things out of proportion and perhaps we often live a little too much hope, because in an interview with IndieWire, Garfield denied the rumours and said:

"I mean, like the internet is a big place. I think there's a lot of people who will just say anything to get clicks. So you might have been duped, I'm afraid"

In other words, it doesn't sound very hopeful, but at the same time you should never say never.

Are you hoping to see more of Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man?