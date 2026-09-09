Andrew Garfield becomes Sam Altman in first trailer for Artificial

We are living in the age of AI, like it or not. The investment from big tech, governments, and more shows that even if this experiment fails, it's going to be one that we'll live with for the foreseeable future, as hopefuls wish for the technology to fix our problems, while others simply want to ply their trade with a new learning machine. If there is an AI figurehead, you may point towards one Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI and the father of its leading model ChatGPT.

In Artificial, we see Altman portrayed by Andrew Garfield. The Luca Guadagnino film was initially meant to release via Amazon, but the studio suddenly dropped the film. Other major studios passed too, and yet Neon went and picked it up for a global release this Christmas.

In the trailer, we see Altman get out of an expensive car and walk through what looks like a temple or very expensive spa, before heading down into a secret room hidden beneath. Then, we see flashes of the rest of the film, including co-stars Cooper Hoffman and Monica Barbaro. The trailer is edited like a horror movie, with Altman spouting one-liners like he's at a tech conference, talking about opening Pandora's box, the future being inevitable, and AI solving the world's problems.

Artificial releases in theatres on Christmas Day.