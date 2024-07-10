Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh fall head over heels for one another in A24's We Live in Time

Production company A24 has already had quite the busy 2024, as they've debuted their expensive Civil War, their acclaimed Love Lies Bleeding, the frightening MaXXXine, plus a collection of other projects too. To add to this, they've shown us that Hugh Grant will be freaking everyone out in Heretic in November, and confirmed that Sebastian Stan's A Different Man, and the Rachel Zegler-starred Y2K will all be coming out this year. These films will now all have to make room for a romantic drama debuting in autumn.

A24 has revealed that it has tapped Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh to star in a romantic drama from writer Nick Payne and director John Crowley. The movie is called We Live in Time and revolves around an up-and-coming chef and a recent divorcee as they come together and fall deeply in love over a decade-spanning story.

We Live in Time will debut in cinemas in October, and you can see the trailer for it below.