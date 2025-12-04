Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy go on a fantastical family adventure in The Magic Faraway Tree

This coming spring, families will be treated to an all-new cinematic adventure set in the rural English countryside. As part of the film known as The Magic Faraway Tree, we'll be taken on a journey into amazing distant lands, all through the incredible magic emanating from a spectacular tree.

The movie follows parents Polly and Tim, played by Claire Foy and Andrew Garfield respectively, as they and their three children move to the English countryside and have to adapt to a very different style of life. During this period, they come across a powerful tree that can transport people to amazing worlds of fantasy and legend, and in a Narnia or Alice in Wonderland-like fashion, the family find themselves taken far and away for an adventure that brings them closer together as a unit.

The synopsis explains: "The Magic Faraway Tree follows Polly (Claire Foy), Tim (Andrew Garfield) and their three children - a modern family forced to relocate to the remote English countryside. As they adapt to their new lives, the children discover a magical tree and its extraordinary and eccentric residents including treasured characters Moonface (Nonso Anozie), Silky (Nicola Coughlan), Dame Washalot (Jessica Gunning) and Saucepan Man (Dustin Demri-Burns). At the top of the tree, they are transported to spectacular and fantastical lands and, through the joys and challenges of their adventures, the family learn to reconnect and value each other for the first time in years."

Set to premiere in cinemas on March 27, 2026, you can see the trailer for The Magic Faraway Tree below.