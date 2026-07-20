Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested in the United States following 38 new charges being issued against the pair

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Recently, British authorities issued a batch of new charges against the controversial influencer sibling duo of Andrew and Tristan Tate, with the UK's Crown Prosecution Service laying out a further 38 charges against the pair.

Bringing the total to 59 total charges, the Tate brothers have been arrested in the United States and are in the process of being extradited to the UK, where they will face these charges in a court, as per BBC News.

As per the new charges, Andrew has been hit with seven further counts of rape, charges releated to sex trafficking, plus indecent images of a child. Tristan on the other hand has been met with two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating traffickaing for sexual exploitation. Ultimately, Andrew now has 42 charges against him, while Tristan carries 17.

While the Tates have on multiple occasions denied any wrongful acts, police claim these acts all occurred between July 2010 and August 2017.