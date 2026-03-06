Andrés Iniesta offered key role in Morocco national football team, but has not accepted yet

HQ

FC Barcelona and Spain legend Andrés Iniesta has been offered joining the Moroccan National team as new sporting director, following the resignation of Walid Regragui as head coach after four years. Despite initial reports that he had accepted (according to EFE, an official statement was written to be released today), Iniesta has not yet accepted the deal and nothing has been signed.

On Thursday, Walid Regragui resigned, a month after initial reports said that Morocco did not accept his resignation. Since Regragui joined the team in the summer of 2022, Morocco reached an historic World Cup semifinal and the AFCON final last January.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation is very interested in hiring Iniesta to join the Moroccan national team three months before World Cup. The new head coach that will replace Regragui was announced yesterday, Mohamed Ouahbi, former coach of the Morocco U23 team. João Sacramento, former assistant coach at Paris Saint-Germain, AS Roma, and Tottenham, also joined Morocco as assistant coach.

Iniesta, 41, who retired from professional football in October 2024, ending his career in the United Arab Emirates, recently became co-founder of the cycling team NSN Cycling, reborn from the Israel-Premier Tech team (now with no Israeli influence).