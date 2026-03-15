Andrea Kimi Antonelli, first Italian to win a F1 Grand Prix since 2006, youngest since 2016

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli improved his record of being the youngest polesitter in F1 history with a victory at the Chinese Grand Prix, becoming the second youngest Grand Prix winner in Formula 1 history at 19 years, six months and 18 days, only behind Max Verstappen, who was 18 years, seven months and 15 days when he won the Spanish Grand Prix 2016.

Antonelli is also the first Italian to win a F1 Grand Prix since Giancarlo Fisichella in 2006, and alongside George Russell, who won the sprint race on Saturday and finished second in Shanghai, Mercedes gains a solid lead in the Formula 1 championships: 98 points, ahead of Ferrari's 67 points... with McLaren third with 18 points.

Defending the lead for most of the race after a brief overtake by Lewis Hamilton, Antonelli finished 5.5 seconds ahead of Russell. Max Verstappen retired due to an issue with his Red Bull, and Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll also retired, because of the problems with their Honda engines. And McLaren... did not even start, caused by an electrical problem on both cars. Piastri, runner-up last year, has missed two races in a row...

2026 F1 Chinese Grand Prix results:



Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

George Russell (Mercedes) +5.515

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) +25.267

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +28.894

Oliver Bearman (Haas) +57.268

Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

Franco Colapinto (Alpine)

Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)

Esteban Ocon (Haas)

Carlos Sainz (Williams)

Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi)

Nico Hülkenberg (Audi)

Alexander Albon (Williams)

Isack Hadjar (Red Bull)



Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso retired, and Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri did not start.

2026 Formula 1 drivers championship:



George Russell - 51 pts

Kimi Antonelli - 47 pts

Charles Leclerc - 34 pts

Lewis Hamilton - 33 pts

Oliver Bearman - 17 pts

Lando Norris - 15 pts

Pierre Gasly - 9 pts

Max Verstappen - 8 pts

Liam Lawson - 8 pts

Arvid Lindblad - 4 pts

Isack Hadjar - 4 pts

Oscar Piastri - 3 pts

Gabriel Bortoleto - 2 pts

Carlos Sainz - 2 pts

Franco Colapinto - 1 pt

Esteban Ocon - 0 pts

Alexander Albon - 0 pts

Sergio Pérez - 0 pts

Lance Stroll - 0 pts

Fernando Alonso - 0 pts

Valtteri Bottas - 0 pts

Nico Hülkenberg - 0 pts

