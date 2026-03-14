Andrea Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest polesitter in Formula 1 history with the "help" from Russell

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Mercedes continues to show they are the strongest team so far in F1, with both its drivers taking pole positions for the Chinese Grand Prix tomorrow. Earlier on Saturday, George Russell took the first sprint victory of the year, ahead of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton from Ferrari, also starting from pole position.

Russell added 8 points to extend the lead in the overal charts, but it was his teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli who made headlines today be becoming the younges driver to achieve a pole position in Formula 1 history. Antonelli, at only 19 years and 212 days old, claims the record from Sebastian Vettel, the previous youngest polesitter who was 21 years, 72 days old at the 2008 Italian Grand Prix.

Antonelli's feat was helped by George Russell's car, who had some problems in the gearbox, and only ended up 0.222 seconds behind his teammate. Russell still managed to take second place for tomorrow's race, followed by Ferrari's Hamilton and Leclerc and then both McLaren's, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

The Chinese Grand Prix will start on Sunday at 08:00 CET, 07:00 GMT.