André Onana, Cameroonian goalkeeper, has joined Trabzonspor, Turkish club in Trabzon, in the Northeast side of the country, as a loan from Manchester United. This is allowed as the transfer window is still open in Turkey (closes today) and comes after a disagreement between current Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, who has gotten rid of all players he didn't like for his project to rebuilt the team, in one of its lowest points ever.

Manchester United has already started the season with the wrong foot (one victory, one draw, one defeat in Premier League, and the elimination from EFL Cup by the fourth division team Grimsby).

Onana didn't feature in any of the Premier League games. Amorim only used him in the EFL Cup defeat, hoping it would be an easier match, instead it turned into a disaster. Senne Lammens, from Belgium, was Amorim's top choice for the goal, after it was signed from Royal Antwerp for €21m, £18.1m this summer.

In the last months, the club has sold or loaned players that were once considered key for the club, like Marcus Rashford, Antony, Garnacho or Jadon Sancho.