Andre Braugher, star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has passed away

HQ

Andre Braugher, the actor best known for his roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Homicide: Life on the Street, and The Mist, has sadly passed away at the age of 61.

As The Guardian reports, Braugher's publicist confirmed that his death took place on Monday, the 11th of December in the USA. He had a brief battle with an undisclosed illness before passing away.

In 1998, Braugher won an Emmy for his portrayal of Detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street. He grew to more recent, worldwide fame when starring as the no-nonsense Captain Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, where he earned four Emmy nominations.