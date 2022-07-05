Andor's second season will span four years

HQ

This August marks the start of the Andor live-action series on Disney+, a show that sees Diego Luna returning to reprise his role of Cassian Andor, a character made famous in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. While you can see the trailer for that first season below, a new interview with showrunner Tony Gilroy by Empire has revealed what the plot for the already announced second season of the show will look like.

It's said that while the first season will look into one year of Andor's life (five years before the events of Rogue One), the second season will span four years and will lead right up to the events of the spinoff movie. As for why this is the case, the team decided to split each 12-episode season into four blocks of three, so that each director could handle three episodes each, and therefore in the second season, each director could focus on one whole year of Andor's life at a time.

"The scale of the show is so huge," said Gilroy. "Directors work in blocks of three episodes, so we did four blocks [in Season 1] of three episodes each. We looked and said, 'Wow, it'd be really interesting if we come back, and we use each block to represent a year. We'll move a year closer with each block'. From a narrative point of view, it's really exciting to be able to work on something where you do a Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and then jump a year."

Andor Season 1 will start streaming on Disney+ on August 31, 2022.