Harvestella
      Andor's second season starts filming as soon as later this month

      The Star Wars Disney+ series is cracking on with production on its second season very soon.

      We've known for a while that there have been plans to produce a second season for the Disney+ Star Wars series, Andor. But with the first season still airing on the platform and continuing to do so for the next few weeks, you probably wouldn't expect to hear many production details on the follow up season.

      However, speaking with Collider, series creator Tony Gilroy has announced that the second season will enter production and start filming as soon as later this month, on the first Monday before Thanksgiving, which would make for November 21 for anyone outside of the US.

      It was also noted by Gilroy that the second season will be taking the series to Yavin, as the show aims to weave its connection and story of protagonist Cassian Andor into the spinoff film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

