Andor's Adria Arjona and Materialists's Dakota Johnson headlines Splitsville

Two of the biggest and most popular actresses around right now are Dakota Johnson and Adria Arjona. The pair are currently seeing tons of success, thanks to projects like Materialists and Andor, respectively. This summer, the duo will serve as the leading women in Neon's chaotic drama flick known as Splitsville.

As the name suggests, it depicts couples who are going through a bit of turbulence. Namely, we get to see how Kyle Marvin's Carey faces learning that his wife Ashley (Arjona) has in fact been unfaithful and now wants a divorce, something he confides in his friends Julie (Johnson) and Paul (Michael Angelo Covino), only to learn that the secret to their marriage is to keep it open and polygamous. Needless to say, this leads to chaos as friends cross intimacy boundaries as they attempt to move forward in turbulent times.

Splitsville is directed by Covino and written by Covino and Marvin, and as for when the movie will premiere, it's set for an August 22 debut in select theatres before a grand scale premiere from September 5. Check out the synopsis and latest trailer below.

"After Ashley (Adria Arjona) asks for a divorce, good-natured Carey (Kyle Marvin) runs to his friends, Julie (Dakota Johnson) and Paul (Michael Angelo Covino), for support. He's shocked to discover that the secret to their happiness is an open marriage, that is until Carey crosses the line and throws all of their relationships into chaos."