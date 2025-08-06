Andor was one of the only Star Wars shows to increase viewership as it went on

HQ

Despite bringing in a lot of subscribers and giving out high-budget shows from IPs like Marvel and Star Wars, it seems Disney+ might not actually be the dream streamer the Mouse hoped it would be. When it comes to retaining viewers over the course of a season or multiple seasons, a lot of Disney+ shows fall flat.

That's according to data collated by TheWrap, which shows that both Marvel and Star Wars series are struggling to retain viewers over the course of a full season. Star Wars especially has a big issue with this, as Obi-Wan Kenobi dropped 16% of its viewers over the course of its run, Ahsoka dropped 31% in Season 1, and The Acolyte dropped almost 33%.

However, even in these troubled times, there are still some big winners. The Mandalorian S2 drew in almost 1.5 billion minutes viewed in its Season 2 ending, and Andor managed to increase viewership by almost 40% between the Season 1 and Season 2 finale.

It appears largely that Disney has taken away the feel of must-watch programming with its big IP shows. Apart from a select few that stand out, most are flashy side stories that fail to grab fans and general viewers for more than a short time frame.