Andor star says Season 2 is even better than Season 1

Andor Season 2 is expected to release relatively soon, with a premiere likely coming some time early next year. And so, with the hype train rolling for one of the best Star Wars projects we've seen in a long time, there are a lot of expectations around Andor Season 2.

Someone who's feeding the fire of those expectations is Adria Arjona, who plays Bix in the series. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she revealed she believes the second season of Andor is even better than the first.

"When I read season one, I pinched myself, and when I started reading season two, I was like, '[Tony Gilroy] can't outdo [season one],'" she said. "So I started reading episode one, and I was again like, 'It's not going to be as good.' But it's fucking better. It's so much better. It is. What he has crafted and created is mind-blowing, and I can't believe I got to be a part of it."

High praise for the series then. Of course, an actor is likely going to hype up the project they're starring in, but this is going to set fan expectations quite high when it comes to returning to the tale of Cassian Andor.