      Andor (Disney+)

      Andor Season Two production halted amid SAG-AFTRA strikes

      Another one bites the dust.

      Andor is the latest casualty of the ongoing actor and writer strikes, where both are demanding fair pay and job security when faced with an uncertain future.

      Production was allegedly weeks away from finishing when it was halted on the second season of Disney+'s hit Star Wars show. Much of the shooting had been able to continue due to a lot of the show's actors being a part of Equity, another acting union typically associated with UK-based performers.

      However, it's unclear whether the show will be able to finish without the members of SAG-AFTRA, which has led to the reports of the shoot being cut short by Deadline.

      The creator of Andor, Tony Gilroy said in a statement that "I think SAG and the Writers Guild are trying to preserve our industry. In such a strange way, we've become the creators and the interpreters, the creative community are becoming the protectors of this industry, this huge industry that people love."

