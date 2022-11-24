Andor: Season 2 will pick up the story a year later

HQ

We assume a whole lot of you have followed Andor and watched the final episode of the first season, which premiered on Disney+ yesterday. A second season is already confirmed and the preparations have started.

But don't expect the story to continue where the first season ended. Just as between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, there will be a pretty massive time jump. This is confirmed by the Andor writer and showrunner Tony Gilroy in an interview with Collider, where he says:

"It'll be a year later after what you just saw. [A] great deal has happened in the interim."

It sounds like we're about to meet a pretty seasoned Rebel warrior in Andor: Season 2, something we look forward to. Do you?