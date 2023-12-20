Andor Season 2 will no longer release in 2024

Sorry Andor fans, it's bad news. The second season of the hit Disney+ series, which follows the beginning of the Rebellion being formed in opposition to the Empire, wowed fans when it released, with many calling it the best thing Star Wars had done in years.

Sadly, the second season of the show is being pushed back from a 2024 release schedule. According to Comicbook.com, Disney revealed its 2024 schedule recently, and Andor was not slated as being a part of it.

This means that we'll be waiting until at least 2025 to see the second season of the show. There's still plenty of Star Wars content set for next year, mind you, but whether any of it will hit the same heights as Andor is unknown.