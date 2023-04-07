Andor Season 2 to debut in summer 2024

Fans of a A Galaxy Far, Far Away have been flocking to London this long weekend, as the city is hosting the annual Star Wars Celebration. While this fan-centric event usually only teases future projects and shares brief footage about what's coming up next for Star Wars, the panel dedicated to the Andor series revealed when Disney and Lucasfilm will be debuting the second season.

As reported on by Empire, showrunner Tony Gilroy has said that the series has been filming since November 2022, aims to wrap up filming in August, and then debut on Disney+ starting in summer 2024.

So, if you've been waiting to see what happened to Cassian Andor in the years between Season 1 ending and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, now you know when it will be arriving.