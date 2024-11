Andor is without the best I've seen from Star Wars in years, so the wait for a second season has been long. Fortunately, we won't have to wait much longer.

Lucasfilm decided to start D23 Brazil by announcing that Andor season 2 is set to start on Disney+ the 22nd of April 2025. We're not told anything else, but it's at least nice to have a date.

Are you excited for more Andor? Do you hope the premiere will be one or two episodes?