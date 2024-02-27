Andor: Season 2 might arrive later this year

Late last year, we reported that it seemed like we wouldn't get to follow Andor's new adventures in season two this year, as Disney had removed the show from the release schedule for 2024. Fortunately, there seems to be hope (fittingly enough, hope is an important part of Star Wars!) as one of the main actors of the show thinks it might arrive late 2024.

This is what Stellan Skarsgård - who plays the character Luthen Rael - had to say in a GamesRadar interview recently: "[i]t will probably be out towards the end of the year or early next.". Skarsgård also adds that he considers the show to be Star Wars for adults, that season two will be every bit as good as the first one and that it ends where the movie Rogue One begins:

"It's the last season of it. It ends where Rogue One starts so it's up to that point. I think it will be very good as already the first one was satisfying for me because it's sort of Star Wars for grown-ups - it's a more realistic and complicated society that they're living in and the claustrophobia of the fascist regime is palpable. I think we have a good season ahead of us."

And that sounds pretty much exactly like what we have hoped for. Lets keep our fingers crossed that Skarsgård is right and that Andor: Season 2 arrives this year.