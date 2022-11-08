Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Andor: Season 2 includes a visit to Yavin

The filming starts this month, so hopefully we won't have to wait unreasonably long for more...

We already knew that a second season of Andor was coming, and that it would tell the story leading up to the movie Rogue One. Now we've gotten some more information, as Collider has gotten the opportunity to talk to the series creator Tony Gilroy, who says the filming of the second season starts November 21.

Ariel Kleiman (The Resort, Yellowjackets) will direct six of the twelve planned episodes, with the other six being divided between Alonso Ruizpalacios (Outer Range, Narcos: Mexico) and Janus Metz (Borg vs. McEnroe, True Detective). And we're also told we're going to visit a very familiar and important planet; Yavin. This is red gas giant with the moon Yavin 4 being the place for the secret Rebel base in Star Wars: A New Hope.

Sounds really promising, doesn't it?

