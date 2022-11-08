Andor: Season 2 includes a visit to Yavin

HQ

We already knew that a second season of Andor was coming, and that it would tell the story leading up to the movie Rogue One. Now we've gotten some more information, as Collider has gotten the opportunity to talk to the series creator Tony Gilroy, who says the filming of the second season starts November 21.

Ariel Kleiman (The Resort, Yellowjackets) will direct six of the twelve planned episodes, with the other six being divided between Alonso Ruizpalacios (Outer Range, Narcos: Mexico) and Janus Metz (Borg vs. McEnroe, True Detective). And we're also told we're going to visit a very familiar and important planet; Yavin. This is red gas giant with the moon Yavin 4 being the place for the secret Rebel base in Star Wars: A New Hope.

Sounds really promising, doesn't it?