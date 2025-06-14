Andor Season 2 had no deleted scenes

HQ

Now that Andor is at an end, Star Wars fans are hoping that the future of the universe can take notes from Tony Gilroy's spy thriller take on the space opera. Andor certainly stands out from the rest of Star Wars and a lot of recent TV, and Disney had a lot of faith in the show, as showrunner Tony Gilroy has explained on multiple occasions.

The work was so tight with Andor, that apparently Season 2 had no deleted scenes. When asked on the Stephen Colbert show how much of what is made gets to make it to the audience, Gilroy said "I do a lot of work that does not get there beforehand, but I will say of what we shoot when we get down to it, I would say the ratio of the show is better than anybody."

"We lost one scene in the entire first twelve episodes and I don't think we have anything in Season 2 that we shot that we did not use," Gilroy continued.

That's an impressive level of efficiency, but when you've got hundreds of millions of dollars in a budget, you probably want to make the most of it. Gilroy now leaves Star Wars behind, as it seems Lucasfilm is going in a new direction as evidence mounts for a Kathleen Kennedy departure.