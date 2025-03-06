Andor Season 2 gets a new tease ahead of its premiere next month

HQ

Andor Season 2 is just over a month away now, and ahead of the series' release, we've got a new teaser courtesy of Star Wars and Disney+, showing what we're in for in this second and final season of the show.

Leading up to Cassian Andor's role in Rogue One, Season 2 of Andor will take us past the point of no return with the rebellion, as we go from figures moving in shadows to insurgents with weapons standing against the Empire.

"If Season 1 laid the track, Season 2 is the juggernaut," said Genevieve O'Reilly, the actress for Mon Mothma in Andor. Let's hope it can live up to those expectations, as after Season 1 a lot of people want great things from Andor.