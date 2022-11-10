Andor reuses Coruscant sets from the prequel trilogy

HQ

If you are watching the excellent Star Wars series Andor on Disney+, you have probably noticed how authentic everything looks compared to a lot of other recent Star Wars productions. One reason for this is that Andor relies less on CGI than other projects, and in a recent Screenrant interview with visual effects producer TJ Falls, he explains exactly how thorough the team is to get things right.

It turns out they are even using original sets from the prequel trilogy when creating the planet (and city) Coruscant:

"It's a combination. We're utilizing what we have from the prequels in terms of the way that the city was laid out, with the Senate and how that was built. Now, given the time from when the prequels were made to now, we've had to recreate most of those pieces. But not all of them. Some of them, we've taken the base models and updated them into our system in order to build out the greater Coruscant. So, it's a little bit of still utilizing what we had in the past and modernizing it into the view of the city for our current show."

While we haven't seen Coruscant in the series quite yet, it's obvious that things will look just as we remember it as it literally is the very same sets used in many instances.

What is your opinion on Andor so far?