Andor is the most-expensive Star Wars project ever

After The Acolyte, you'd think Disney might want to think about spending a little less on Star Wars. Instead, it only went and revealed that the amount of money spent on Andor makes it the most-expensive Star Wars project of all-time.

As per data from Forbes, in total Andor has cost $645 million to produce, with Season 2 costing a whopping $290.9 million. This cost is even expected to rise, as Andor was not only shooting this past year, but was also shooting from November 2022 to summer 2023, when it was postponed due to the strikes.

Even though a lot of people might see this amount of spending as a gamble, Andor is one of the few Star Wars projects that could be considered a dead cert by Disney. There is a tremendous amount of hype for its return, and it is lauded by fans and critics alike.

Andor returns to our screens in April 2025.