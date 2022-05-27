Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | My Time at Sandrock
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Andor begins streaming this August

      It'll focus on Diego Luna's rebel character and will be a prequel to Rogue One.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Cassian Andor isn't exactly a household name like a lot of Star Wars characters are these days, but that doesn't change the fact that Diego Luna's portrayal of the rebel isn't a formidable one all the same.

      Fortunately, as we've known for a while, we're getting an original series on Disney+ based around this very character, and as was revealed during the Star Wars Celebration's first day, it'll actually be the next live-action Star Wars show to land on Disney+ following Obi-Wan Kenobi.

      That's right, Disney has put a date on when Andor will arrive, and that very date just so happens to be August 31. To this end, we also have a teaser trailer for the show to get an idea of what it will serve up. Take a look at that below, and also read the synopsis for the series as well.

      Synopsis:
      "Prequel series to Star Wars' 'Rogue One', following the adventures of Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion."

      HQ
      Andor begins streaming this August


      Loading next content