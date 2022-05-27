Andor begins streaming this August

HQ

Cassian Andor isn't exactly a household name like a lot of Star Wars characters are these days, but that doesn't change the fact that Diego Luna's portrayal of the rebel isn't a formidable one all the same.

Fortunately, as we've known for a while, we're getting an original series on Disney+ based around this very character, and as was revealed during the Star Wars Celebration's first day, it'll actually be the next live-action Star Wars show to land on Disney+ following Obi-Wan Kenobi.

That's right, Disney has put a date on when Andor will arrive, and that very date just so happens to be August 31. To this end, we also have a teaser trailer for the show to get an idea of what it will serve up. Take a look at that below, and also read the synopsis for the series as well.

Synopsis:

"Prequel series to Star Wars' 'Rogue One', following the adventures of Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion."