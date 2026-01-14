news
Sinners
Andor and Sinners win big at the Rotten Tomatoes Awards 2025
The Golden Tomatoes have been handed out, marking the best of the best in film and TV over the last year.
Move over Golden Globes, the real awards ceremony is here. Rotten Tomatoes has officially revealed the winners of its annual Rotten Tomatoes Awards, wherein the aggregator site looks to celebrate and spotlight the best films and TV from the past calendar year, handing the excelling projects illustrious Golden Tomatoes trophies.
While there have been a whole bunch of victors, the big winners are undoubtedly Sinners and Andor, both of which won several trophies and also claimed the respective Best TV and Film awards.
As for the full list of winners, check this out below.
- Best Movie - Sinners
- Best Limited Release Movie - Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
- Best TV Series - Andor
- Best New Series - Pluribus
- Best Returning Series - Andor
- Best Anthology or Limited Series - Adolescence
- Best Action & Adventure Movie - One Battle After Another
- Best Animated Movie - Zootropolis 2
- Best Comedy Movie - The Naked Gun
- Best Documentary Movie - The Perfect Neighbour
- Best Drama Movie - Sentimental Value
- Best Horror Movie - Sinners
- Best International Movie - Sentimental Value
- Best Musical Movie - KPop Demon Hunters
- Best Mystery & Thriller Movie - Black Bag
- Best Romance Movie - Pillion
- Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy Movie - Companion
- Best Animated Series - Long Story Short
- Best Action & Adventure Series - Reacher
- Best Comedy Series - The Studio
- Best Drama Series - Adolescence
- Best Historical Series - Wolf Hall
- Best Horror Series - Alien: Earth
- Best Mystery & Thriller Series - Task
- Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy Series - Andor
- Fan-Favourite Movie - Sinners
- Fan-Favourite Action Movie - Superman
- Fan-Favourite Animated Movie - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - Infinity Castle
- Fan-Favourite Concert Movie - Ateez World Tour
- Fan-Favourite Drama Movie - Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
- Fan-Favourite Family Movie - How to Train Your Dragon
Were there any films or TV series that you feel were snubbed at the Golden Tomatoes this year?