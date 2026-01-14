Andor and Sinners win big at the Rotten Tomatoes Awards 2025

HQ

Move over Golden Globes, the real awards ceremony is here. Rotten Tomatoes has officially revealed the winners of its annual Rotten Tomatoes Awards, wherein the aggregator site looks to celebrate and spotlight the best films and TV from the past calendar year, handing the excelling projects illustrious Golden Tomatoes trophies.

While there have been a whole bunch of victors, the big winners are undoubtedly Sinners and Andor, both of which won several trophies and also claimed the respective Best TV and Film awards.

As for the full list of winners, check this out below.



Best Movie - Sinners



Best Limited Release Movie - Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery



Best TV Series - Andor



Best New Series - Pluribus



Best Returning Series - Andor



Best Anthology or Limited Series - Adolescence



Best Action & Adventure Movie - One Battle After Another



Best Animated Movie - Zootropolis 2



Best Comedy Movie - The Naked Gun



Best Documentary Movie - The Perfect Neighbour



Best Drama Movie - Sentimental Value



Best Horror Movie - Sinners



Best International Movie - Sentimental Value



Best Musical Movie - KPop Demon Hunters



Best Mystery & Thriller Movie - Black Bag



Best Romance Movie - Pillion



Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy Movie - Companion



Best Animated Series - Long Story Short



Best Action & Adventure Series - Reacher



Best Comedy Series - The Studio



Best Drama Series - Adolescence



Best Historical Series - Wolf Hall



Best Horror Series - Alien: Earth



Best Mystery & Thriller Series - Task



Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy Series - Andor



Fan-Favourite Movie - Sinners



Fan-Favourite Action Movie - Superman



Fan-Favourite Animated Movie - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - Infinity Castle



Fan-Favourite Concert Movie - Ateez World Tour



Fan-Favourite Drama Movie - Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale



Fan-Favourite Family Movie - How to Train Your Dragon



Were there any films or TV series that you feel were snubbed at the Golden Tomatoes this year?