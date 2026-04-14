Andoni Iraola decides to leave Bournemouth after three record-breaking years

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Andoni Iraola has decided to leave Bournemouth at the end of the season, ending a fruitful three-year stint which gave the English side the best league results in history. The announcement comes days after Bournemouth beat league leaders Arsenal 2-1, but the 43-year-old Spaniard, formerly at Rayo Vallecano, has gathered interest from several higher profile clubs in England and Spain.

"Iraola has played a pivotal role in establishing the club's identity in the Premier League, earning widespread recognition for his progressive style of play and commitment to developing both emerging and established talent", said the club in a statement.

"He brought intensity, innovation, and a clear philosophy that elevated AFC Bournemouth both on and off the pitch. We are incredibly thankful for his leadership and will always have great memories of our time working together, as well as the things we accomplished", said Bournemouth Chairman Bill Foley.

The Cherries have only played nine seasons in the Premier League, since their first promotion in 2015, and Iraola broke twice the record for more points in the Premier League: 48 points, 12th, in 2023/24, and 56 points, 9th, in 2024/25. In the process, Iraola's Bournemouth have defeated Manchester United twice, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal. This season, Bournemouth sits 11th, with 45 points, only three points behind the seventh spot that would give access to European competitions, which would be a first for Bournemouth.