Anderson Paak aims to do it all in K-pops

Anderson Paak proves once again that he can do it all with his directorial feature film K-Pops. As well as directing, the multitalented Paak co-wrote, provided music for, and starred in the project, alongside his actual son, Soul Rasheed.

K-Pops follows a washed up musician who becomes involved in a K-pop reality TV show in Korea, only to discover that one of the contestants is his long-lost son.

As for what prompted the project, Paak said: "It started around quarantine. Everything was shut down and I was hanging in the house and kicking it with my kids. My son was really into YouTube, and he was like, 'I want to be a YouTuber', and I was like, 'All right, let's do it. We're going to be YouTubers!'

"I go to his web page and it's video game tutorials. He wanted subscribers, so I was like 'Let's try to do some skits!' We started messing around and I saw that he was such a natural at improving. And we were bonding so much. I started getting super into it. I was filming all of them and I was staying up super late to edit the videos so we could post them.

"Also around that time, my whole house was obsessed with K-pop. His mom is full Korean and I'm part Korean, too, but I didn't know anything about my Korean heritage. I'm always pushing for him to learn about his Black side. I'm like 'You know about BTS - what about BET?' I thought this could be a funny story: what if I wasn't involved in my son's life, he was raised in Korea, and I found out about him later and we have to learn about each other's cultures."

This is an ad:

Paak seems to have had a great time shooting K-pops, but if he continues to work in film he plans to take it down a notch. He said: "I'm obsessed - I want to do it again. I think I could benefit from working with a really great director if I'm going to be acting, or with an actor, if I'm going to be directing. This was a little tough to do everything. For the next one, maybe I just do one or two things."

K-pops will premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival and is being sold by WME Independent, so hopefully we may see it in cinemas early next year (thanks, THR).

This is an ad: