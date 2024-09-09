Anderson Paak aims to do it all in K-pops

Anderson Paak proves once again that he can do it all with his directorial feature film K-Pops. As well as directing, the multitalented Paak co-wrote, provided music for, and starred in the project, alongside his actual son, Soul Rasheed.
K-Pops follows a washed up musician who becomes involved in a K-pop reality TV show in Korea, only to discover that one of the contestants is his long-lost son.
As for what prompted the project, Paak said: "It started around quarantine. Everything was shut down and I was hanging in the house and kicking it with my kids. My son was really into YouTube, and he was like, 'I want to be a YouTuber', and I was like, 'All right, let's do it. We're going to be YouTubers!'
"I go to his web page and it's video game tutorials. He wanted subscribers, so I was like 'Let's try to do some skits!' We started messing around and I saw that he was such a natural at improving. And we were bonding so much. I started getting super into it. I was filming all of them and I was staying up super late to edit the videos so we could post them.
"Also around that time, my whole house was obsessed with K-pop. His mom is full Korean and I'm part Korean, too, but I didn't know anything about my Korean heritage. I'm always pushing for him to learn about his Black side. I'm like 'You know about BTS - what about BET?' I thought this could be a funny story: what if I wasn't involved in my son's life, he was raised in Korea, and I found out about him later and we have to learn about each other's cultures."
Paak seems to have had a great time shooting K-pops, but if he continues to work in film he plans to take it down a notch. He said: "I'm obsessed - I want to do it again. I think I could benefit from working with a really great director if I'm going to be acting, or with an actor, if I'm going to be directing. This was a little tough to do everything. For the next one, maybe I just do one or two things."
K-pops will premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival and is being sold by WME Independent, so hopefully we may see it in cinemas early next year (thanks, THR).