And there was a surprise indeed: Xbox unveils Ninja Gaiden 4 by PlatinumGames

HQ

Xbox's efforts to open the doors of its ecosystem to Japanese video games and developers is a strategy that has followed a more or less regular pace since Phil Spencer underpinned Game Pass with Atlus' Persona games and deals with Square Enix to start bringing the Final Fantasy series to the platform. And today we've seen another big move along those lines.

Today's Xbox Developer Direct revealed a new Ninja Gaiden as the very first announcement of the presentation. It is an entry developed by PlatinumGames in collaboration with Team Ninja. And the title is separate from Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, which was announced very recently, during last month's pre-Game Awards stream and is being developed by The Game Kitchen, for a summer 2025 release (and whose character seems related to this new adventure to us).

The fourth main instalment into the series is known as Ninja Gaiden 4 and "with a new Nija Master, Yakumo", though Ryu Hayabusha will play a pivotal role. And, by the way, in case anyone was wondering, yes, the new Ninja Gaiden game will release on Game Pass on Day 1.