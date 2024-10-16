Ancient tomb discovered in world wonder Petra

HQ

As a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the seven wonders of the world, Petra is a location known to most, we'd imagine. Even if you only know it from creating it for your desert empire in Civilization, it's a sight to behold, and it's still holding secrets.

Archaeologists recently discovered a secret tomb within Petra, holding the skeletons of twelve individuals. With ages ranging from children to adults, and men and women being inside the tomb, it has been an incredible discovery for the archaeologists.

It currently isn't clear what the purpose of the tomb is, but researchers are hoping it can unveil secrets about the Nabataean kingdom, which remains a mystery to us to this day.

