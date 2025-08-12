Ancient "penis worm" discovered in Grand Canyon

HQ

An ancient "penis worm" fossil has been discovered in the Grand Canyon. The discovery was the result of a 2023 expedition recently published in Science Advances and joined findings of miniscule remnants of shrimp and other sea creatures.

Kraytdraco spectatus, a priapulid or "penis worm," gets its name from the krayt dragon monster in Star Wars. The initial plan was to name it Shai-Hulud after Frank Herbert's Dune and its sandworms, but the name was already in use.

Priapulids are much older than the genitalia they're named after, and this species in particular is said to have a retractable throat and is lined with spiky teeth. It would rise from the ocean floor to chase its prey, swallowing everything and anything it could reach.

The species might be one of the Earth's earliest predators, and after checking out the video posted to National Geographic's social media, I'm glad they're not around now to nip at fingers, toes, and ... anything else that might stick out.

