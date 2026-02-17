Anchor Point Studios to split from NetEase and go independent

HQ

Despite only being founded in October 2022 as a part of the NetEase family of developers, Anchor Point Studios has decided that it's best for both parties to split up and for the rather young company to head its own way and become an independent developer.

As confirmed by studio founder, CEO, and creative director Paul Ehreth in a post on LinkedIn, it's mentioned that this will be a "significant change" for the studio but one that it's "approaching with optimism, clarity, and excitement for what's ahead."

As for why the split is happening and why Anchor Point believes independence is the best path forward, the statement also expresses that "we have the opportunity to focus our vision even more sharply and pursue new partnerships that align with our creative ambitions."

The game that Anchor Point is making is still being kept under wraps but the studio's website does explain that they are looking to produce action games for PC and console. It's unclear when we'll next get to hear about this prospective project, but the developer is now looking for partners and investors to help make the game a reality.

Ehreth signs off with: "Thank you to our team, partners, supporters, and community for believing in this journey. We're entering a new chapter, and I couldn't be more excited to show you what's coming next."