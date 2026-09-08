Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey promises to make a sequel, regarding the original as "volume one"

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While many will know Patrice Désilets as of recent as the director of 1666: Amsterdam, the developer is also regarded as the creator of Assassin's Creed and also the human evolution survival game known as Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey. While it seems unlikely Désilets will return to Ubisoft's long-running franchise, he has promised an eventual return to Ancestors, explaining he will eventually make a sequel.

Speaking to Eurogamer recently, Désilets explained the original game was designed to be "volume one" and that he always had ideas to offer "different volumes to eventually be growing the game".

While Désilets did also affirm he owns the IP rights to the game, meaning he is able to make a sequel, he also noted the situation is "complex" and that fans may need to wait a little while before he can get around to making the sequel. This being said "I finish what I started" as Désilets notes, "and people can believe me because I'm ready to wait 16 fucking years to finish what I started [with 1666 Amsterdam]."

Would you play an Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey sequel?