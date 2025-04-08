Ancelotti's response to the people who may be "tired of him"

HQ

Carlo Ancelotti has been criticised a lot this season at Real Madrid. While the team still has options to winn all three competitons (Liga, Copa and Champions League), the team has struggled on most of the games, and as recently as last weekend they suffered their fifth Liga defeat of the season. Many believe that it's the coach's fault, by mismanaging substitutions, placing players in positions where they're not good at or wasting the talent of young players like Endrick, Arda Guler and the club's own homegrown players.

As always, criticism gets louder when the team wins. Ancelotti will have a chance to silence critics if he manages to get the team to Champions League semi-finals, starting on Tuesday night at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in London. However, he still feels confident at his job, and when he was asked is there are people in the club tired of him on a press conference before the match, Ancelotti laughed and said:

"I don't know. Maybe people are tired, but the important thing is that the most important person isn't. He's happy with me, he helps me and supports me. What might change the dynamic is that the most important person at this club doesn't get tired of it", he said, referring to club's president Florentino Pérez.

Ancelotti contract ends in June 2026, but rumours say that he will be replaced by a new one next season, likely Xabi Alonso from Bayer Leverkusen, meaning Ancelotti would end sooner rather than later at the helm of the Brazilian's national team, which is in desperate need of a change.